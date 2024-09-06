AIIMS INI CET 2025 Registration Begins At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AIIMS INI CET 2024: AIIMS Delhi has begun the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for the January 2025 session. Eligible candidates can review the detailed eligibility criteria, schedule, and application steps on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, where the registration link is active until October 5, 2024. After the registration period closes, AIIMS will open an application correction window, allowing candidates to check their application status, whether accepted or rejected. Required documents for registration include a valid email ID, mobile number, passport-sized photograph, signature, and thumb impression.

The application process for the INI CET 2025 January session can be completed online via the Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration (PAAR) system. It involves two steps: basic registration and final registration. Candidates must register, input details, upload necessary documents, and generate the Exam Unique Code (EUC). Afterward, they must fill out the application form, pay the fee, select an exam center, and print the completed form for future reference.

AIIMS INI CET 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Navigate to the 'Important Announcements' section and click on the registration link.

Create a registration ID.

Fill out the application form.

Once completed, save the application and print a copy for future reference.

The INI CET exam is held twice a year, in January and July, for admission to postgraduate courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS), and Masters of Chirurgiae (MCh). Successful candidates can gain admission to AIIMS Delhi, other AIIMS across India, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.