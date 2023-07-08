topStoriesenglish2632715
AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023: Round 2 Seat Allocation Result Released At aiimsexams.nic.in- Direct Link To Check Here

AIIMS INI-CET Counselling: The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the list for round 2 at the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences has released the notification for the second round of seat allocation for the July 2023 session of the Institute Of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET). Through this exam, the candidates can get admission to MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS programs. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the round 2 results on the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

On July 12 by 5 pm, all candidates who have been given seats must visit the website and accept their seats. The allocated seat will be canceled if the candidate declines the offered seat. Candidates must report to the designated institute with the offer letter in order to accept the seat.

AIIMS INI-CET Counselling: Steps To Check Seat Allocation 

Step 1: Go to the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Now go to the homepage, select “Result of 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2023 session”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a pdf on the screen

Step 4: Candidates can check the round 2 seat allotment results

Step 5: Candidates are advised to download and print the results for future reference

A demand draft for Rs. 3 lakh in the name of "AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT" payable at SBI Ansari Nagar, New Delhi, must accompany the original documents and one set of self-attested photocopies of all certificates by the aspirants.

When the original documents are deposited, the demand draft will be repaid. The candidate must deposit the original certificates within five days of being accepted; else, the admission will be revoked, and the 3 lakh rupee demand draft will be lost.

