CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: Class 10th, 12th Admit Card Released At cbse.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 admit card has been released, while candidates can get their admit card from the school or can download it from the official website.

Jul 08, 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Supplementary Exam 2023 admit card. The candidates appearing for the class 10th and 12th supplementary exams can download the admit card now. 

The LOC webpage for regular students will host their admission cards, which schools can download and hand out to the appropriate candidates. It is encouraged for applicants to get or download their admission card in accordance with the notification's instructions before having the school principal or center administrator sign and date it.

On July 17, 2023, the CBSE 10th and 12th supplemental exams will start. Candidates should be aware that they must enter the exam center with their admit card and a valid D proof. If they don't, they could not be permitted to take the exam.

On May 12, 2023, CBSE issued the 10th and 12th-grade results. First, second, and third-division awards were not given by CBSE to candidates in order to prevent unhealthy competition. Candidates had to receive at least 33% of the possible points to pass the test.

Those who failed to earn marks had to attend make-up tests to save their year. The board will later provide the updated mark sheet and results for the additional exam. 

