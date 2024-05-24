AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024 Released For Engineering Stream At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE, has released the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024 for the Engineering stream on May 24, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can receive their results on the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.The release of preliminary keys is today at 10 a.m., and the deadline for receiving objections on preliminary keys (engineering) is May 26, 2024 at 10 a.m. A separate link to submit objections will be activated.

In addition to the answer key, the Engineering stream's response sheet and question paper have been released. The AP EAMCET 2024 exam consisted of 80 questions, with students receiving one mark for each correct answer. The distribution of the answer keys allows candidates to compare their solutions to the preliminary keys, allowing them to estimate their scores before the official results are revealed.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2024 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

2. On the webpage, click the link that says 'Master question papers with preliminary keys'.

3. The session-specific question papers with preliminary keys will open up on the screen.

4. Select the session you appeared for to download the PDF.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

6. Raise objections and fill out the details.

7. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Last year, 1,71,514 out of 238180 students in the engineering discipline passed the exam. Students will be qualified to attend the counselling session. Candidates must carry both the original and photocopies of their educational qualifying credentials, admit card, and scorecard. The scorecard will be posted today and may be accessed from the official website, www.sche.ap.gov.in.