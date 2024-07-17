AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET 2024: The AP EAMCET Counselling results have been released at the official website. Candidates who participated in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) Counselling 2024 can now check and download their seat allotment results from the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To access the AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment letter, candidates need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth. Those who have been allotted a seat must report to their designated college after paying the required fees.

According to the counselling schedule, the self-reporting and reporting at the college process will take place from July 17 to 22.

AP EAMCET 2024: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET 2024 seat allotment link.

A new login page will appear.

Enter your AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Access and download the result.

Print the result for future reference.

The AP EAMCET counselling results were initially scheduled for release on July 16 but have been announced today after a one-day delay. Candidates can now check their allotment letters and begin the reporting formalities. According to AP EAMCET counselling norms, reporting is divided into two parts: self-reporting and reporting to colleges. Students are advised to have the required documents (as mentioned on the allotment letter) ready when reporting. Classes are scheduled to commence on July 19.