AP EAMCET Counselling Results 2023 To Be Released Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: The AP EAMCET Counselling Results are expected to be released today, September 21. The AP EAMCET Counselling Result 2023 for admissions into BE/BTech degrees will be released by the Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Technical Education, APSCHE. Candidates who have registered for the final round will be able to view and download their seat allotment results by visiting the official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment outcome for the last phase is expected today, September 21. Candidates will be assigned seats based on the choices they make throughout the web option exercise. The final phase of AP EAMCET counselling was announced in order to offer admission to seats that remained after the first phase of counselling.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the AP EAPCET official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the home page, click the AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result link.

Enter the necessary information and press the submit button.

The outcome of your seat allocation will be presented on the screen.

Once the seat allotment result is available, candidates must check in with their hall ticket number and date of birth to view the AP EAMCET assignment order. It is required to download your se allocation order because it will be requested when reporting to the assigned college.