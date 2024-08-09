Advertisement
NewsEducation
AP ECET 2024

AP ECET 2024 Final Phase Seat Allotment Released At ecet- sche.aptonline.in- Steps To Check Here

AP ECET 2024: Candidates can now download their seat allotment letters for AP ECET 2024 from the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Those who have been selected must confirm their admission by reporting to their allotted colleges between August 9 and August 13, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AP ECET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the final phase seat allotment results for the AP ECET 2024 counselling today, August 9. Seat allocation is based on the AP ECET 2024 score, category, available seats, and the preferences chosen by candidates. To check the seat allotment result, candidates should log in using their registration number and date of birth.

After the AP ECET seat allotment, selected candidates must confirm their admission by visiting their assigned institutes, paying the necessary fees, and submitting the required documents. According to the schedule, candidates can self-report to colleges for AP ECET 2024 counselling from August 9 to August 13, 2024.

AP ECET 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • On the homepage, find and click on the 'AP ECET Seat Allotment Result' link.
  • Select the link to proceed.
  • Enter your login credentials in the provided fields.
  • Click 'Submit' to view your result.
  • The AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result will appear on your screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

The AP ECET counselling is aimed at diploma holders in Engineering Technology, Pharmacy, and Bachelor of Science (BSc) graduates who seek lateral entry into the 2nd year of Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma) programs.

