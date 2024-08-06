Advertisement
AP ICET COUNSELLING 2024

AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Phase 1 Web Option Entry Begins Today At icet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Details Here

AP ICET 2024 Counselling: The web option entry for the ongoing MBA and MCA courses will open today, August 6, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AP ICET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the AP ICET 2024 counselling web option entry for Phase 1 on August 6, 2024. Candidates wishing to enter their options can access the link on the official AP ICET website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. According to the official schedule, the last date for exercising web options is August 9, 2024. Changes to web options can be made on August 10, 2024, and the options will be frozen on the same day. The seat allotment list for Phase 1 counselling will be released on August 12, 2024.

Candidates must report to their allotted colleges from August 13 to August 16, 2024, following the first phase of counselling. Classes will begin on August 13, 2024.

AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official AP ICET website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on the AP ICET 2024 counselling registration link.
  • Enter your login details and click 'Submit'.
  • Enter your web options and click 'Submit'.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

AP ICET 2024: Counselling dates

Event First Phase Dates
Online Certificate Verification July 27 to August 4, 2024
Exercising AP ICET 2024 Web Options August 6 to August 9, 2024
Changes in AP ICET 2024 Web Options 8/10/2024
AP ICET Seat Allotment 8/12/2024
Reporting to Colleges 8/13/2024
Commencement of Classes 8/13/2024
   

The AP ICET examination took place on May 6, 2024, with the answer key released on May 8. The objection window closed on August 10, 2024. Results were announced on May 30, 2024. Counselling registration began on July 26 and concluded on August 4, 2024. AP ICET counselling is conducted for candidates seeking admission into MBA/MCA programs.

