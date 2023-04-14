AP Inter Result 2023 for 1st, 2nd Year Releasing Soon On bie.ap.gov.in, Check Date, Time For Manabadi Result Here

AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIE AP will soon announce the AP Inter Result 2023 on its official website- bie.ap.gov.in. According to the latest reports, the board is expected to declare the AP Inter March Results 2023 by the end of May.

Earlier the BIEAP was expected to release the AP Inter Results 2023 in the month of May, however, latest media reports suggest that the a delay in the result and the AP Inter Results for 1st and 2nd Years are expected to be declared in the month June.

Once released, students will be able to download the the AP Inter March Result soon from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in following the simple steps given below

Steps to download AP Inter Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads - AP Inter 1st year result or AP Inter 2nd year result 2023

Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on submit and your AP Inter Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Dowbload your AP Inter Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

Students must note that the Andhra Pradesh Board is expected to announce the AP Inter Results 2023 in the month of June, however, BIEAP is yet to announce the official date and time for the declaration of the results.