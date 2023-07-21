trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638319
NEET UG 2023 COUNSELLING

AP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins On ugcq.ysruhs.com, Direct Link To Apply Here

The registration process for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 will be concluded on July 26.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins On ugcq.ysruhs.com, Direct Link To Apply Here

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Dr YSR University of Health and Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has begun the registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2023. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2023 exam can apply for the counselling process on the official website - ugcq.ysruhs.com following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Steps To Apply For AP NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcq.ysruhs.com

Step 2 : On the homepage, entre your credentials like NEET 2023 Roll Number, All India Rank, Score etc and register

Step 3: Now login with computer generated ID and password

Step 4: Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the application form and save it for future reference.

According to the official schedule, candidates will be able to apply for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling till July 26, 2023, by 6 pm. They need to upload scanned copies of all the relevant original certificates and images of the photo/signature and make the payment of the prescribed fees to complete the registration process. Candidates applying for the AP NEET UG 2023 Counselling can check eligibilit, reservation criteria, cutoff etc in the official notification here.

