AP OAMDC 2023: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Tomorrow At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

AP OAMDC 2023: The Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 phase 1 seat allotment result will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) tomorrow, August 4, 2023. The result of the OAMDC 2023 phase 1 seat allotment will be available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth to verify and obtain the AP OAMDC seat allotment result.

Candidates whose names appear on the AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment list must report to the universities with the required documentation. For the admission process, candidates must take the seat allocation order at the assigned college.

AP OAMDC 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the ‘Download Phase 1 Allotment Order' link.

Enter the required credentials– registration number, date of birth and the captcha code.

The AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment list will get displayed on the screen.

The AP OAMDC is administered by APSCHE for admission to BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BVoc, and other UG programmes in Andhra Pradesh government degree institutions, government autonomous degree colleges, private aided degree colleges, private unaided degree colleges, and private autonomous degree colleges.