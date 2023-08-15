AP Police SI PET Admit Card 2023 Released At slprb.ap.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP PET Admit Card 2023: The AP Police SI PET Admit Card 2023 was released on August 14, 2023, by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board. Candidates who registered for the exam and appeared in it can download the PET/PMT admit card from the official website - slprb.ap.gov.in. The hall ticket or call letters are now available for download on the website. You will need your registration number and other information to download the hall ticket.

The AP Police SI recruitment 2023 PET/PMT is scheduled on August 25, 2023 in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool.

AP PET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - slprb.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads "Download of "CALL LETTER" for PMT/PET for SCTSIS (CIVIL) and SCTRSIS (APSP) is enabled upto 03.00 PM on 24.08.2023. PLEASE MAINTAIN TIME SCHEDULE"

3. A new page will open

4. Enter the details required

5. The PET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and keep a copy

Candidates should be aware that the admission card will only be available till August 24, 2023. It is recommended that all candidates download it as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush. A total of 57,923 individuals qualified for the first round of the AP SLPRB's SI Recruitment 2023 written test, which was held on February 19, 2023. Of them, 56,116 filed the state 2 application.