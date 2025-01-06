AP SBTET Diploma, Pharmacy Exam Results 2024 Released At sbtet.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP SBTET Results 2024: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has released the results for the Diploma and Pharmacy exams held in October/November 2024. The result will include key details like the student's name, hall ticket number, course, scheme code (e.g., C23, C20), semester, subject codes and names, marks in each subject, total marks, maximum marks, result status (Pass/Fail), grade or percentage, date of birth, college name, and exam center.

The results for Diploma C16, C20, and Pharmacy ER-91, ER-2020 exams held in October/November 2024 are now available on the official website apsbtet.ap.gov.in. These exams were conducted for regular and backlog students in C23, C20, C16, C14, C09, and ER-91 Pharmacy, as well as odd semester exams for C20, C16, ER-91, and ER-2020.

AP SBTET Results 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/.

Click on the result link for your course, such as ‘Diploma C16, C20 ON-2024 Results,’ ‘Pharmacy ON-2024 Results,’ or ‘Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results,’ as needed.

Enter your pin number and choose the semester from the dropdown menu.

Submit the details to view your result on the next page.

The AP SBTET Diploma exams for C23, C20, and C16 schemes (1st Year and 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Semesters) were conducted in October and November 2024. For any questions about the exam, students can call 7901620552. For technical issues, they can contact 7032134560. Both helplines are available from 10 AM to 5:30 PM on working days. Students can also email their concerns to apsbtet.helpdesk@gmail.com.