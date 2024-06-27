AP SSC Supplementary Results 2024 Released At bse.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has made available the 2024 AP SSC Supplementary Results. The supplementary results are available for download on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, for those students who appeared for the exam. The AP SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2024 were released on June 26th, and 62.21 percent of students passed the examination. For students who failed one or more subjects, a supplementary exam was given.

The supplementary exam was conducted in May 2024. The examination was passed by 59.99 percent of boys and 65.96 percent of girls. Kurnool District performance was poor with a pass percentage of 30.60 percent, while Prakasam District excelled with an outstanding 96.15 percent.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit bse.ap.gov.in, the official website.

2. Select "S.S.C. ADVANCED SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS Individual Results Download MAY - 2024" from the homepage.

3. Type in your roll number.

4. The outcome will appear on the screen.

5. Download the outcome and save a copy of it.

A total of 2,12,239 candidates applied for the AP SSC Supply Exam 2024 last year; of those, 1,87,923 showed up, and 1,10,210 boys and 77,713 girls passed.