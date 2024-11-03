AP TET Results 2024 To Be Released Tomorrow At aptet.apcfss.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP TET Result 2024: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 results on Monday, November 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scores from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. To access the results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth as login credentials. The AP TET exam was held from October 3 to 21, 2024, with two shifts each day: the first from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and the second from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Out of 4,27,300 applicants statewide, 3,68,661 candidates appeared for the exam. The AP TET exam took place on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Initially, the exam was scheduled for August 5 to 20 but was later postponed.

The AP TET 2024 scorecards will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, hall ticket number, qualifying status, marks obtained, and percentage scored. To qualify, general category candidates must secure at least 60% marks, while candidates from backward classes need a minimum of 50%. For SC and ST candidates, the qualifying threshold is also set at 50%.

AP TET Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for AP TET Results 2024.

Enter your credentials to log in and click submit.

Your AP TET Results 2024 will appear on the screen.

Verify the information and download the results.

Print a copy for future reference.

The School Education Department has announced that TET scores will contribute 20 percent to the teacher recruitment process for the state government, while the remaining 80 percent will come from the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). It is important to note that merely qualifying in the TET does not guarantee recruitment or employment, as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for teacher appointments. In addition to the results, the School Education Department will provide details on the total number of candidates who took the exam, the pass percentage, and the paper-wise distribution of results for papers 1A, 1B, 2A, and 2B.