APSC Mains Result 2023 Released At apsc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download PDF Here

APSC Mains Result 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission released the APSC Mains Result 2023 on November 2. Candidates who took the APSC Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022, can access their results at apsc.nic.in. Those who passed the Mains exam will now take the Interview phase. The APSC held the CCE Mains exams on July 8, 9, and 10, 2023. The results are now available, and candidates who passed the exam will be appearing in the interview stage beginning November 16.

"Candidates bearing the following Roll Numbers will have to appear for interview. Interviews will commence from 16th November 2023 onwards. The detailed Interview schedule will be notified shortly," read the official notice.

APSC Mains Result 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website-apsc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link - "RESULT COMBINED COMPETITIVE (MAIN) EXAMINATION 2022."

3. A new PDF file would open

4. Check your roll number and save PDF

5. Take a printout for the future reference

The APSC CCE online application process for the Mains test was conducted from April 20 to May 8, 2023. This recruitment campaign is being held to fill a total of 913 positions. Candidates will be able to obtain information about future interview dates via their dashboard or registered credentials.