Army Agniveer Recruitment Result 2024 Declared At joinindianarmy.nic.in- Check Details Here

Army Agniveer Result 2024: The Indian Army has announced the Agniveer CEE (Common Entrance Exam) 2024 results. Those who pass this initial computer-based test will proceed to the next level of the recruitment process. The Indian Army has announced the results of the Agniveer CEE (Common Entrance Exam) 2024. Those who pass this initial computer-based test will proceed to the next level of the recruitment process.

The Agniveer CEE 2024 exam was held in various shifts between April 22 and May 3, 2024, and was a crucial stage in the recruitment process for Agniveer employment positions. The written exam results have been released on the Indian Army's official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Army Agniveer Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the Join Indian Army's official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: To access the website, enter the captcha code as required.

Step 3: Find and click the "CEE Result" link on the homepage.

Step 4: You will be brought to a page with the results of several Agniveer Recruitment Rallies (ARO).

Step 5: Select the link that corresponds to your ARO.

Step 6: A PDF with the roll numbers of successful candidates will open. Look for your roll number in the document to see if you've been chosen.

The results are supplied as a PDF with the roll numbers of the successful candidates. If your roll number appears in this PDF, candidates can be been selected for the next round. The results of Agniveer GD, Agniveer Tradesman, Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Nursing Assistant, and Agniveer Office Assistant have already been issued in several AROs, including Alwar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.