ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2023

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Grade 3, 4 Registration Ends Today For 12600 Posts At assam.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply

Assam's State Level Recruitment Commission will close registration for Class 3 and 4 positions today. The organization will fill 12600 positions as a result of this recruitment campaign, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: The State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam, is concluding the registration process for Class 3 and 4 posts today, on December 29, 2023. Candidates interested in applying are strongly advised to submit their registration forms today, as no applications will be accepted after the deadline. To apply for these positions, candidates can use the official website of the Assam government at assam.gov.in or SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12,600 vacancies.

For Grade 3, candidates should have a bachelor's degree and pass 10+2, while for Grade 4, candidates should have passed HSLC or HSLC (Class 12) or an equivalent examination, or must have passed HSLC and ITI Exam. Selection will be based on performance in written exams, skill tests such as Computer/ Stenography/ Driving Skill tests, etc. Shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply here

  • Visit assam.gov.in, the official website of Assam State Portal.
  • Locate the notification link 'Recruitment of Grade 3 and 4 2023' on the homepage.
  • Access the application form by clicking on the link.
  • Click on the 'apply online' tab.
  • Provide all the necessary details as instructed.
  • Upload the required documents and submit the form.
  • Save a printout of the application for future reference.

Candidates are not required to pay an application fee to submit their online applications. Candidates can find additional information on the official website of the Government of Assam.

