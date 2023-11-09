Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Registration for Grade 3, 4 vacancies Begins Tomorrow At assam.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 notice has been released. Registration for grades 3 and grade 4 will begin tomorrow 10 November 2023 candidates who are interested and qualified can check the complete notification at their official website.

If you're interested in Assam recruitment for the year 2023, particularly Assam direct recruitment, here are the eligibility criteria:

A total of 12,600 vacancies are open for the 3 candidates who have completed their bachelor's degree and passed the 10+12 qualification.

To be eligible for Grade Four positions, candidates are required to have passed the HSCL or HSCL (class 12) or an equivalent examination. Alternatively, they should have passed the HSLC and ITI examinations

For Grade 3 and Grade 4 positions, candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2023. Please note that age limits may be relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website for Assam Direct Recruitment 2023 at assam.gov.in.

Click on the link labeled "Assam Direct Recruitment 2023."

Register or log in to your account.

Complete the application form by providing all the necessary information.

Pay the required fee to finalize your registration.

Save and download a hard copy of your application for future reference.

Assam Direct Recruitment 2023: Documents Required

1. Certificate of proof of age

2. Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates)

3. Educational Qualification Certificates

4. Disability Certificate (for PWBD candidates)

5. Declaration in Form - "A" as per Rule 5(1) of the Assam Public Services (Application of Small Family Norms in Direct Recruitment), Rules, 2019

6. Discharge certificate (for Ex-servicemen)

The application deadline is November 29, 2023. The selection process typically includes a written examination, followed by a skill test and an interview.

We recommend that candidates thoroughly review the official notification and proceed with the application process. For the latest updates on Assam SLRC Recruitment 2023, please visit the official website.