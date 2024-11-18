Assam Police Commando Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2024 Released At slprbassam.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has issued admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Constable (Commando Battalions) posts. Eligible candidates can download their Assam Police admit cards from slprbassam.in. The PET and PST are set to begin on November 25, with the admit cards providing details such as exam date, time, reporting schedule, and venue. This recruitment aims to fill 164 Constable (AB) vacancies in Assam Commando Battalions.

Candidates must download and bring their admit card to the PET/PST round. The admit card contains essential details such as the exam date, time, venue, and reporting instructions. Additionally, candidates are required to carry a valid government-issued photo identification card (in original physical form) to the exam center. Acceptable IDs include:

Passport

PAN Card

Voter ID

Aadhaar Card

Government Employee ID

Driving License

Ensure that the photo ID matches the details provided during the application process.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: slprbassam.in.

Click on the link labeled 'Download Admit Card for PST & PET for Constable AB for Commando Battalions.'

On the new page, enter your phone number or application number along with your date of birth.

Submit the details.

Download and print your admit card for future use.

Candidates must bring their admit card to the venue, along with any other required documents specified. The admit card includes important exam day instructions, which must be read thoroughly and followed. For any discrepancies on the admit card or issues downloading it, candidates should immediately contact the helpline at 8826762317 or email slprbadmitcard@gmail.com for assistance.