BBOSE Bihar Board Open School June Admit Card 2024 Released At bboseonline.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

BBOSE Admit Card 2024: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the admit cards for the 2024 secondary and senior secondary open school exams. Students appearing for these exams can download their admit cards from the official website at bboseonline.bih.nic.in. To access the BBOSE admit card 2024, students must enter their enrollment number and date of birth. Alternatively, admit cards can also be downloaded from seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has scheduled the Class 10 practical exams for the June 2024 session from September 11 to 13, 2024, while the Class 12 practical exams will be held from September 12 to 14, 2024. Students are required to arrive on time at their designated exam centres and must bring their hall tickets. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card.

BBOSE Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Senior Secondary' tab.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Find and click the link titled, 'Click here to download BBOSE 12th June Theory and Practical Admit Card.'

Step 5: Enter your username and password, then click 'Submit.'

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and print a copy for future use.

As per the schedule, the BBOSE Class 10th exams are set to take place from September 18 to September 26, 2024. The Class 12th exams will also begin on September 18 but will continue until October 1, 2024. The BBOSE 2024 admit card includes essential information such as the board's name, student’s name, class, roll number, date of birth, exam name, exam dates and timings, exam centre address, and important instructions for candidates.