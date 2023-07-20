BECIL Recruitment: 250 Field Assistant Vacancies Open, Apply Now At becil.com

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) will conclude its registration process for the recruitment to the post of Field Assistant (PM-UDAY Mitra) on July 20. The company has announced a total of 250 vacancies for this position in the offices of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Interested candidates can apply through the official website – https://www.becil.com/. Applicants must register for the recruitment process through online mode only. The initial work period for the hiring will be three months, with a possibility of extension until December. Applicants must be aged between 21 and 45 years to be eligible for recruitment.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Log in to the official website of BECIL, https://www.becil.com/.



Step 2: On the landing page, click on the Careers section and select the application form link.

Step 3: Register yourself and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by submitting your necessary details.

Step 5: Upload the documents.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee.

Step 7: Review your details and click on Submit option.

Candidates are advised to fill out their application form carefully as BECIL will not allow any changes in the registration form once they are submitted. The applicants will be notified of skill tests and interviews through e-mail or telephone.

The application fee for the General, OBC, Ex-Servicemen, and Women candidates is Rs 885. For SC, ST, EWS and PH candidates the registration fee is Rs 531.

Applicants must have a fair amount of computer knowledge and should be a resident of Delhi or NCR to be eligible for the post. The candidate should also have a good command of Hindi. The salary for the selected candidate will be Rs 22,744 per month.

Candidates are also advised to submit their applications before the deadline. In the official notification, BECIL also suggests filling out the application form from their official website only as they won’t be responsible for any submission through other websites.

Candidates need to check their email and SMS messages regularly for more updates on this recruitment drive.