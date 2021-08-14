BHU UET, PET 2021: NTA starts registration process at bhuet.nta.nic.in, check details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) 2021 and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) 2021. The application window which opened on Saturday (August 14) will remain live till September 6. Interested candidates can register at the website --bhuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The entrance exam dates for UG and PG courses are yet to be announced. The NTA will conduct the exam for the academic session 2021-22 in computer-based mode.

BHU UET will be held for 23 papers, while BHU PET will be conducted for 94 papers.

Application fees:

The application fee for PET 2021 for general/ OBC/ NCL/ EWS category candidates is Rs 600 and Rs 400 for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category candidates.

For all courses, students from unreserved category will have to pay an amount of Rs 600 and Rs 300 will be paid by SC/ST/PWD candidates. The exam fee is to be paid online through debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm.

BHU UET, PET 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the website at bhuet.nta.nic.in

2. Fill the online application form

3. Upload scanned photograph and signature

4. Pay the exam fees after reading the notification thoroughly

Meanwhile, the application process for admission to Diploma and Certificate programmes has also begun. Students who want to apply for Diploma and Certificate programmes at BHU can register on the BHU website at bhuonline.in.

