BHU

BHU releases exam schedule for UG, PG courses, check details here

The BA/BSc sixth semester exams, which will be conducted online in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, will commence from July 10. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The semester exams schedule for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) arts and science courses of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been released. The BA/BSc sixth semester exams, which will be conducted online in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, will commence from July 10. The exams to be conducted in open book format will end on July 27. 

The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 3.30 pm. BHU has marked six examination venues — BHU Main Campus, Arya Mahila PG College, Vasanta College for Women, DAV PG College, VKM and Mahila Mahavidyalaya to conduct the exams. 

Check out the official schedule below:

As per the official statement, students will have to download the respective questions papers from the official portal. After the question paper is downloaded, students will have to write their answer in the sheets and upload it on the portal. As the exams will be held in open book format, students will be allowed to consult books and study materials to answer the paper. 

