Bihar BEd CET Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At biharcetbed-lnmu.in- Here’s How To Raise Objections

Bihar BEd CET 2024: The Bihar Bachelor of Education Combined Entrance Test (BEd CET) provisional answer key objection window will close at Lalit Narayan Mithila University tomorrow, June 29. Through the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in, candidates who took the exam and are dissatisfied with the answers can voice their concerns regarding the Bihar BEd CET answer key 2024.Candidates must use their login credentials, which are their registration number and password, to object to the BEd CET answer key. Candidates wishing to object to the BEd CET answer key will need to provide supporting documentation.

Candidates can estimate their likely exam scores using the provisional answer key. After considering all of the objections made by the candidates, the authority will release the BEd CET final answer key 2024 and the results.

Bihar BEd CET 2024: Steps to raise objections here

1. Visit the official website biharcetbed.inmu.in.

2. On the homepage, select the link for the Bihar BEd CET 2024 answer key.

3. Enter the required credentials to log in.

4. The answer key for the Bihar BEd CET 2024 will show on your screen.

5. Click the link to submit your concerns and voice objections to the answer key.

6. Save the form to your computer for later use.

The expert committee will examine the objections and release the final answer key if they determine that they are valid. The final key will be used to announce the Bihar BEd result.