Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric Result To Be Out On This Date At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Latest Update

Bihar Board Result 2023: Bihar Board class 10th matric result will be announced soon by the Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB. On the official BSEB websites, the 10th result is anticipated to be made public THIS WEEK. According to reports Bihar class 10th result will be out by April 2. The Bihar Board Matric exam was taken by more than 16 lakh students. Candidates should be prepared with their roll number and roll code in order to check the results. The result link will be published on the official BSEB websites results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once the BSEB 10th result is disclosed at a press conference.

BSEB 10th Result 2023: Here's How To Check Scorecards

- Candidates should go to the official website---results.biharboardonline.com

- On the homepage, look for latest announcement or click on Matric result tab

- In the next page, candidates should enter their login credentials

- Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on screen

- Go through the same and download it for future reference

Bihar School Examination Board released the BSEB Matric Exam 2023 Answer Key for 50 percent objective questions on March 6, 2023. Concerned candidates were given time to raise objections till March 10, 2023. The BSEB Matric Annual Examination, 2023 were held from February 14 to February 22.

The Bihar Board class 10th toppers for 2023 will also be announced by BSEB along with the results. However, for the most recent information, students are recommended to regularly monitor the BSEB's official websites and the Bihar Board's Twitter account. The Bihar Class 12 exam results were announced on March 21, and today, March 29, 2023, the BSEB will wrap up the review process.