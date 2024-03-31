Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Matric Result DECLARED At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

BSEB 10th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024. The scorecards are accessible via the official website, biharboard.bihar.gov.in, providing students with the opportunity to check their BSEB Matric results 2024. A staggering 15 Lakh students undertook the BSEB Inter examination this year. To check their Bihar Intermediate examination 2024 scores, students will need to utilize their roll code and roll number through the designated BSEB 10th result 2024 link. Subsequently, they will be required to retrieve their mark sheets from their respective educational institutions.

BSEB Class 10th Result 2024: Direct Link

The Bihar Board result 2024 for Class 10 were announced during a press conference, Along with the result, the board chairman also announced the overall pass percentages, names of toppers, and awards for toppers. The Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024 will contain essential details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualification status.

BSEB Class 10th Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

- Locate and click on the BSEB Intermediate examination 2024 result link.

- Input your roll code and roll number.

- Proceed to log in and download the scorecard.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Exam Details

The Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2024 took place from February 15 to 23, 2024, in different centers statewide. Around 16.4 lakh students attended across 1,548 centers, with exams divided into morning and afternoon sessions. Morning session: 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM; afternoon session: 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM.