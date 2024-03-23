Advertisement
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Result 2024 To Be OUT Today At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

BSEB will declare Bihar board class 12th result 2024 today, March 23 at 1:30 pm. Students can check results on biharboard.bihar.gov.in using roll code and roll number. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Result 2024 To Be OUT Today At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here Bihar Board 12th Result

BSEB 12th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled to announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today, March 23, at 1:30 pm. This eagerly awaited declaration will mark the culmination of the academic journey for numerous Class 12 students who participated in the board exams. The results will be accessible via the official website, biharboard.bihar.gov.in, providing students with the opportunity to check their BSEB Inter results 2024. A staggering 13,04,352 students undertook the BSEB Inter examination this year. To check their Bihar Intermediate examination 2024 scores, students will need to utilize their roll code and roll number through the designated BSEB 12th result 2024 link. Subsequently, they will be required to retrieve their mark sheets from their respective educational institutions.

The Bihar Board result 2024 for Class 12 will be unveiled during a press conference,  Along with the result, the board chairman will announce the overall and stream-wise pass percentages, names of toppers, and awards for toppers.

BSEB Class 12th Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

- Locate and click on the BSEB Intermediate examination 2024 result link.

- Input your roll code and roll number.

- Proceed to log in and download the scorecard.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: Exam Details 

The Class 12 examinations for Bihar Board 2024 were conducted from February 1 to February 12 in two sessions: the first session from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second session from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. BSEB facilitated the process by uploading the official answer key on March 2, allowing candidates to submit objections until March 5. To qualify the examination, students must secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and at least 40% in practical assessments.

In the previous year, a total of 13,04,586 students participated in the Class 12 board examinations, with an impressive 10,91,948 emerging successful. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.70 percent. Noteworthy achievements were observed in different streams, with 82.7% pass rate in the arts stream, 93.35% in commerce, and 83.93% in the science stream.

