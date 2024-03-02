Bihar Board Class 12th Answer Key 2024 OUT At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Steps To Download

BSEB Board 12th Exam: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams across all subjects. Students can now access the answer key on the official website, objection.biharboardonline.com, where the BSEB has also provided a window for objections. This year, a staggering 13,04,352 students participated in the Class 12 board exams for 2024. The board has outlined the procedure for registering objections related to the Intermediate Annual Exam 2024, instructing students to log in with their code and serial number to register objections on a subject-wise basis.

Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website: objection.biharboardonline.com.

- On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary [Inter]’.

- Enter the roll code and roll number in the specified fields.

- Click the ‘Submit’ button.

- The Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2024 dashboard will appear, allowing the selection of the subject from the list, and displaying the BSEB 12th answer key 2024 file for the respective subject.

- Check and download the Bihar Board Intermediate Answer Key 2024 in PDF or JPG format.

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 12th theory exams from February 1 to 12, involving 1,523 exam centers throughout the state. Exams were held in two shifts - the forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:15 pm. On the initial exam day, the board took strict actions, expelling 43 students for employing unfair means during the exam. Additionally, a warning was issued to Class 10 matric students, cautioning them of expulsion for two years if found forcibly entering the exam premises after the scheduled entry time.

According to the marking scheme, students need to score 30% in theory papers and 40% of the total marks in practicals to be declared as passing. For those dissatisfied with the answers, the board permits raising objections. However, the last date for challenging the answer key has not been announced. To download the Bihar Board Class 12th answer key and submit objections, students must enter their roll number and roll code on the official website, objection.biharboardonline.com.

Traditionally, the Bihar Board has been announcing Class 12 results in mid-March over the past five years. This year's results are anticipated soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com, and bseb.result.in.