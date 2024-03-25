Bihar DElEd 2024 Admit Card 2024 OUT At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Steps To Download Here

Bihar DElEd 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has unveiled the admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Joint Entrance Test 2024, marking a crucial step for candidates aspiring to undertake the examination. To acquire their Bihar DElEd 2024 exam admit cards, candidates need to navigate to the official BSEB website. The window for downloading these admit cards extends until April 28, 2024.

Accessing the admit card necessitates candidates to input their login ID and password into the designated portal. The Bihar DElEd admit card for 2024 serves as an essential document for examination day, and candidates must ensure its possession alongside a valid ID proof. Failure to present the Bihar DElEd admit card 2024 at the examination venue will result in denial of entry into the examination hall.

Bihar DElEd 2024: Exam Date

Scheduled between March 30 and April 28, 2024, the Bihar DElEd exam will span various test centers across the state, encompassing key locations such as Patna, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Saran Chapra, Siwan, Darbhanga, Gaya, Mujjafarpur, and Purnia. The examination will be divided into two shifts; the first shift will take place from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by the second shift from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Begin by visiting the official BSEB website.

- Navigate to the homepage to locate the link designated for downloading the DElEd 2024 admit cards.

- Upon reaching the login page, input your application number and date of birth as required.

- The admit card will promptly appear on the screen once the necessary details are provided.

- Proceed to download the admit card, ensuring to retain a copy for future reference.

Candidates are strongly advised to meticulously review all details present on the admit card. Should any discrepancies be identified concerning particulars such as the candidate's name, photograph, signature, roll number, registration number, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, exam center code, exam center name and address, exam timing, and instructions, prompt communication with the relevant authorities is recommended. Such attention to detail is crucial to ensuring a smooth examination process for all candidates participating in the Bihar DElEd 2024 entrance test.