BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Registration For 475 Posts Begins Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission will open registration for the 69th Mains exam today, November 27, 2023. Candidates who passed the preliminary exam must register on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration link will be activated today, and the application deadline will be December 6, 2023.

Candidates need their email address, phone number, username, and password to register. The candidate editing window will be open until December 8, 2023. Registration procedures and other information can be found here. 475 positions will be filled online as part of this recruiting drive. On September 30, 2023, the BPSC 69th Prelims Exam was held in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM.

BPSC will fill the General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer) and equivalent officers of General Administration, Assistant Planning Officer, Tax Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, Labour Superintendent, Inferior Electoral Officer, Revenue Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, and Other Posts through this recruitment drive. More information is available on the official website.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the apply online area.

3. A new website will be launched.

4. Click the login button and enter your information.

5. Pay the cost and upload the required documentation

6. Submit the form and obtain a copy

7. Make a hardcopy for future reference.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Application Fees

Candidates from the general category and others must pay Rs 750, while SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and handicapped candidates must pay Rs 200.