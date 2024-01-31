BPSC Admit Card 2024 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming written (objective) competitive examination scheduled on February 4, 2024. This examination aims to select candidates for the positions of assistant curator, research and publication officer, and assistant director. To access the BPSC admit card 2024, applicants need to visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, and use their login credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

The written exam for BPSC recruitment is slated to occur in two shifts on February 4, 2024. The first shift will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, and the second shift will follow from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. It is highly recommended that candidates arrive at the designated test center by 9:45 am to prevent any delays. No entry will be allowed after 10:00 am, and candidates must remain within the examination center until the conclusion of the exam.

BPSC Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1: Open your web browser and navigate to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the specific section on the website dedicated to admit cards or the latest announcements. This is usually prominently displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the relevant examination for which you are downloading the admit card. If applicable, select the advertisement or notification related to your exam.

Step 4: Input the necessary details such as your registration number, date of birth, and any other information as prompted. Ensure accuracy to avoid errors.

Step 5: Once the correct details are entered, click on the "Download" or "Submit" button. Your BPSC Admit Card for the specified exam should be generated and displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card to your device and save a copy for future reference. It is advisable to take a printout of the admit card, as a hard copy is often required for entry to the examination centre.

Candidates are advised to reach the specified examination center by 9:00 am, with entry permitted between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. After 10:00 am, no candidates will be permitted to enter the exam center. Furthermore, candidates should refrain from leaving the examination center during the break between the first shift and the commencement of the second shift at 1:00 pm. It is essential to adhere to these guidelines to ensure a smooth and efficient conduct of the examination on February 4, 2024.