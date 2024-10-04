BPSC TRE 3 Class 9th, 10th Final Answer Key 2024 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here
BPSC Answer Key 2024: The BPSC TRE final answer keys have been released after reviewing and addressing the objections submitted regarding the provisional answer key, scroll down for more details.
BPSC Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the final answer keys for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) for Class 9-10 candidates on October 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the final answer keys from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The final answer keys for classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8 were previously released. After issuing the provisional answer keys for the teacher recruitment examination, the commission invited objections from candidates. The final answer keys were prepared following the verification of candidate feedback. The BPSC TRE results are expected to be announced soon. Once released, candidates can check them on bpsc.bih.nic.in. However, there is no official date and time regarding the release of the results.
The Commission has published the answer keys for various subjects, including English, Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education, Lalit Kala, Maithili, and Music. The answer keys have been released for all sets of question papers.
BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the link for downloading the final answer key for Class 9-10 papers available on the homepage.
- A PDF with the correct and final answers to the exam questions will open. Download the PDF.
- Review the answers and calculate your score.
BPSC TRE Final Answer key 2024: Direct links here
BPSC TRE final answer keys for Class 9-10
Exam cancelled due to paper leak
The recruitment exam, initially set for March, was cancelled due to a paper leak, prompting a re-examination. The commission reported that the re-test was conducted smoothly, without any instances of malpractice. Modern technology ensured a fair and transparent process. Control rooms were established at the district level and the BPSC office to monitor the exam, and candidates underwent thorough frisking before entering the examination hall.
