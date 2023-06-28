BSE Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Released At bseodisha.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BSE Odisha Class 10th Admit Card 2023: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has announced the admit card for the Odisha Class 10th Supplementary examinations. Candidates who have registered and will be taking the supplemental exam can now view and download their hall tickets. students should be aware that students must bring a printout of their admit card as well as their school ID card to the exam center. If they fail to bring it, they may be barred from taking the examinations.

Candidates can obtain their HSC admit cards via the BSE Odisha website, bseodisha.ac.in. The admission card for the Class 10 Correspondence course has also been released.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Admit Card 2023: Steps to download supplementary admit card

1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 link.

3. In the next step, enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Post submitting, admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Check the details mentioned on admit card and download the page.

6. Take its printout for further need.

The additional examination for Class 10 is set to begin on July 3, 2023. The examination will consist of 50 marks for MCQs that must be answered on an OMR sheet and 30 marks for subjective questions.