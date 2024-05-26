BSE Odisha Matric Class 10th Toppers List: Check Toppers Name, Marks , District Wise Pass Percentage And More Here

Odisha Board Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha released the Odisha results today, May 26, 2024. Students can access their Class 10 results on the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To view the Odisha results 2024, students need to enter their roll number and registration number in the result login window. The Odisha board exams for the academic year 2023-24 took place from February 16 to March 20, 2024.

Odisha Class 10th Result 2024: Direct Link

Odisha Board Result: Class 10th Pass Percentage

This year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam is 96.07 percent.

- Pass percentage of girls: 96.73 percent

- Pass percentage of boys: 95.39 percent.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result: District Wise Pass Percentage

- CUTTACK: 97.58

- JAGATSINGHPUR: 97.6

- KENDRAPARA: 95.77

- JAJPUR: 95.92.

- ANGUL: 96.63

- DHENKANAL: 95.12

- PURI: 96.76

- KHURDA: 97.98

- NAYAGARH: 96.23

- BALASORE: 96.1

- BHADRAK: 96.73

- KEONJHAR: 94.8

- MAYURBHANJ: 95.7

- GAJAPATI: 97.08

- GANJAM: 97.06

- BOUDH: 95.49

- KANDHAMAL: 96.6

- KALAHANDI: 95.86

- NUAPADA: 93.91

- BARAGARH:97.64

- SAMBALPUR: 96.73

- DEOGARH: 96.71

- JHARSUGUDA: 97.28

- BOLANGIR: 94.39

- SUBARNAPUR: 97.11

- SUNDARGARH: 97.24

- KORAPUT: 94.82

- MALKANGIRI: 95.04

- NABARANGPUR: 94.88

- RAYAGADA: 96.16

BSE Odisha HSC: Toppers List 2024

The Odisha State Board publishes its toppers list every year. This list includes the names of the top students, their ranks, and their total marks. It will be available here soon.

Odisha Board Result 2024: Steps To Check

- Visit bseodisha.ac.in

- Open the results page.

- Open the Matric result link.

- Provide your login information.

- Check your marks on the next page.

Odisha 10th Result Result 2024: Official Websites To Check Scores

- orissaresults.nic.in

- bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024: Result Timings

This year, approximately 5.5 lakh students sat for the Odisha Matric examination. The results were released at 10 am, and a direct link activated at 11:30 am.

To pass the Odisha Class 10 exams, students must score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject, including theory and practicals. Those who fail to pass will be entitled to take the BSE Odisha Board compartment exams. The specifics of the BSE compartment exams will be shared soon after the results are declared.