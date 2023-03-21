topStoriesenglish2586172
BIHAR BOARD RESULT 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Intermediate Students To Get Another Chance To Pass, Check Compartment Exam Dates biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar 12th Board Result 2023: BSEB will declare the Bihar Intermediate result 2023 on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in at 2 pm today.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is will declare the Bihar Board Intermediate result 2023 today. According to the official statement issued by the BSEB, Bihar 12th board result will be announced today, March 21, 2023, on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Bihar 12th Board Result Date & Time

Students waiting for the BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2023 will be able to check and download their 12th board result today, March 21, 2023 at 2 pm from the official website of BSEB- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Here's How To Download Bihar 12th Board Result 2023

Once released, students will be able to check their Bihar intermediate results 2023 from the official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, following the simple steps given below

Step 1:  Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "BSEB Intermediate Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre your credentials like roll number and DOB

Step 4: Submit and your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate  result and save it for future reference

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam

Students who fail to clear the Bihar Board Intermediate exams in some subjects or are not satisfied with the Bihar Board 12th result will be able to apply for the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exams 2023 on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
Students will be able to apply for Bihar Board Intermediate Compartment exam 2023  from April 5 to April 10 and the BSEB Intermediate Compartmental cum Special Exam 2023 will be held from 25th April 2023 to 4th May 2023.

BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result Live Updates

 

