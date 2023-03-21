BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 OUT: Not Happy With Your Inter Marks? Here's How To Apply For Rechecking On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Declared: Students who are unhappy with the marks in any subject can apply for rechecking process on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in , scroll down for more details.
Bihar 12th Board Result Declared: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2023 today. Students who appeared in the 12th board exams can now check and download Bihar Inter Results 2023 from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, students who are not satisfied with the BSEB Bihar Intermediate Result 2023 can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking process on the official website.
Students will be able to apply for Bihar 12th Board Result rechecking from March 23 to April 3 by paying the application fee of Rs 70 per subject. Students can check simple steps to apply for Bihar Inter Result 2023 re-evaluation process.
Here's How to Apply For BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Rechecking Process
Step 1: Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads Intermediate 2023
Step 3: Now click on the link for re-evaluation process
Step 4: Fill the Bihar Board 12th re-evaluation form and select the subject you want to get rechecked
Step 5: Pay the re-evaluation fee and submit the application form
Students can check and download Bihar Inter Results 2023 from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.
Here's How To Download Bihar 12th Board Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "BSEB Intermediate Result 2023"
Step 3: In the newly opened window, enter your credentials like roll number and DOB
Step 4: Submit and your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the BSEB Bihar Intermediate result and save it for future reference
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Direct Link
