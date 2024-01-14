BSEB, Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2024 Released At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BSEB 10th Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has recently released admit cards for the internal assessment, practical, and theory exams of Class 10. School administrators can obtain these admit cards on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The exams are scheduled to take place from February 15, 2024. To facilitate a smooth process, school heads are required to sign and affix the school stamp on the students' admit cards. Additionally, schools must maintain a consolidated register containing information about students allocated admit cards. The internal assessment and practical exams are slated to occur between January 18 and January 20, while the Class 10 theory exams will be conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024.

BSEB 10th Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

It's imperative for school administrators to ensure timely distribution of admit cards, ensuring students encounter no obstacles during internal assessments, practicals, and theory exams. Notably, these hall tickets are exclusively valid for students who have successfully passed the sent-up exams.

BSEB 10th Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

- Locate and click on the admit card link on the homepage's right-hand side.

- You'll be redirected to another page; click on "Secondary Annual Application for Exam 2024 admit card."

- Enter the required details and download the admit card.

- Print the admit card for future reference.

In an effort to accommodate students with pending fees for the Class 10 board exam, the board has opened a portal for fee submissions. School administrators can clear outstanding fees until January 20. For additional information, individuals are advised to contact their respective schools.

This proactive approach by the Bihar School Education Board aims to streamline the examination process, ensuring that students have the necessary documents and resources to excel in their internal assessments, practicals, and theory exams.