BSEB Bihar Board Inter Class 12th Admit Card Released At seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Steps To Download Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has made available the download link for the BSEB 12th admit card 2024. This admit card is specifically for the Theory exams of Class 12th. School heads are directed by the Bihar board to download the admit cards and subsequently provide them to the students after signing and stamping the necessary details. The process for obtaining the BSEB 12th admit card 2024 involves school heads accessing the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Schools are required to input their designated school login ID and password to enter the portal for the download.

For students set to participate in the Bihar Board Inter exam 2024, it is essential to carry their admit cards to the examination center. Additionally, the BSEB instructs candidates to obtain their signed and stamped admit cards from the respective educational institutions and attend the examination as per the specified date and shift mentioned in the admit card. Importantly, the admit cards are issued exclusively for appearing in the theory subjects' examination, as clarified by the BSEB.

BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Inter Admit Card 2024 link

Step 3: A new page will open, enter the registration details of the students

Step 4: Your BSEB Inter admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference

The Inter exam admit cards for all streams have been released on January 20, and schools have been granted access to download them until January 31, as per the provided instructions. It is crucial for candidates to be aware that the admit cards are final, and no further modifications will be made. They have been issued based on corrections made on the dummy admit cards provided by the educational institution after the completion of the application process. The BSEB emphasizes that the validity of the admit card is restricted to candidates who have successfully cleared the screening examination, and those who did not pass the screening or sent-up examination will not receive the admit card under any circumstances.