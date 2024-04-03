BSEB Result 2024: Bihar Board Class 10th Scrutiny Registration Begins Today At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Steps To Apply Here

BSEB Result 2024: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) class 10 results were declared on March 31, 2024. Students who did not pass the exam might take a second examination or register for scrutiny. The compartment exam is another opportunity to perform well and rescue the year. BSEB will commence registration. The process for Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny and compartment exam begins today, April 3. The link will be available soon on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore announced the BSEB Class 10th result 2024 on March 31 at 1:30 p.m. The exam was successfully passed by 16,64,252 students, with an overall pass rate of 82.91%. Students can register for the compartment exam till April 9, 2024. Students must pay the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny charge to complete their registration for re-evaluation. Students would have to pay Rs 120 for every subject they want to get evaluated.

BSEB Result 2024: Steps to apply here

• Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

• On the homepage, select the Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny link.

• Log in using credentials such as roll number and code.

• Choose a subject for scrutiny.

• Pay the fee and submit the form.

• Print it for future reference.

Students who wants to register and complete the scrutiny form must include their roll code, roll number, and date of birth. The student must tick the box next to the subject(s) for which he or she must apply online for answer book evaluation before proceeding with fee payment. Payment for the scrutiny fee can be made using Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

Any student who failed a maximum of two courses in the Annual Secondary Examination, 2024, may petition for scrutiny. According to the notice, any errors in the total marks provided will be remedied.