BSEB Result 2024: Bihar Board Class 10th Scrutiny Registration Closes Today At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Steps To Apply Here

BSEB Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board Patna (BSEB) will conclude the registration process for Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny and compartment exams today, April 9. Students can complete the registration for BSEB Class 10 result 2024 scrutiny and compartment exams via the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To initiate the re-evaluation process, students must submit the required BSEB Class 10 scrutiny fee of Rs 120 per subject they wish to undergo scrutiny. If any discrepancies are found during the scrutiny, the board will issue revised results for the concerned candidates.

Regarding the BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2024 eligibility criteria, the Bihar Board is conducting compartment exams to provide students who failed in one or more subjects during their regular exams an opportunity to pass those subjects and avoid repeating the entire academic year. Students with an overall score of at least 150 marks but failing in one or two subjects are eligible to apply for the Bihar Board Class 10 compartment exam 2024. However, students failing in more than two subjects are not eligible for the BSEB Matric compartment exams 2024. The results for these compartment exams are slated to be announced by May 31, 2024.

BSEB Result 2024: Steps To Apply Here

• Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

• On the homepage, select the Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny link.

• Log in using credentials such as roll number and code.

• Choose a subject for scrutiny.

• Pay the fee and submit the form.

• Print it for future reference.

Students who wants to register and complete the scrutiny form must include their roll code, roll number, and date of birth. The student must tick the box next to the subject(s) for which he or she must apply online for answer book evaluation before proceeding with fee payment. Payment for the scrutiny fee can be made using Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

Any student who failed a maximum of two courses in the Annual Secondary Examination, 2024, may petition for scrutiny. According to the notice, any errors in the total marks provided will be remedied.