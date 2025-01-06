Calicut University Odd Semester Exam Result 2025 Released At results.uoc.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Calicut University Result 2025: Calicut University has released the results for the odd semester exams 2024. Students who appeared for the fifth semester UG or PG exams can check and download their results from the official website: results.uoc.ac.in. After downloading the mark sheet, students should verify all the details, including their name, roll number, marks, total marks, subject names, and check for any spelling mistakes. If there are any errors, they should report them to the authorities right away for correction. To apply for revaluation, students can visit the results page, click on the ‘revaluation’ link, follow the instructions, and pay the required fee. Students who fail in less than two subjects will need to appear for supplementary exams. However, if they fail in more than two subjects, they will have to reappear for the regular exam.

Calicut University Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam results link

Step 3: Enter your registration ID on the results page

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save the result for future reference

For undergraduate courses, students need to score 40% overall and 40% in each subject to pass. For postgraduate courses, students must score 50% overall and 50% in each subject to pass. Students who fail in one or two subjects can take additional tests. If a student fails more than two subjects, they will need to retake the regular exam for that semester.

The University of Calicut offers around 3,000 programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. It also provides distance learning options through the Calicut University School of Distance Education (SDE). Admissions are based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exams and national-level tests like JEE Main for BTech or CAT/KMAT for MBA courses.