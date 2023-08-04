trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644531
CBSE 10TH SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2023

CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon On cbseresults.nic.in, Check Latest Update

The results for CBSE 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 are expected to be declared by the board this week on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon On cbseresults.nic.in, Check Latest Update Image credit: ANI

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon declare the CBSE Class 10the Supplementary results. According to the latest media reports, the CBSE 10th Compartment scorecards are expected to be released this week however an official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of the result is still awaited. 

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Date, Time

The results for CBSE 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 are expected to be declared by the board this week however the official notification for the release date and time of the results is anticipated to be out anytime soon.

Here's How To Download CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2023 

Once released, students will be able to check and download the CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 from the official website cbseresults.nic.in following the simple steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Class X Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your roll number, school number and admit card ID

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and save it for future reference

