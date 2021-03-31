हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE announces big relief for students who miss exams due to COVID-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a major announcement for students who have tested positive for coronavirus at a time when cases are on the rise across the world.

CBSE announces big relief for students who miss exams due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) made a major announcement for students who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Students who have tested positive with the infection will not be required to take the laboratory practical exams. CBSE said that the practical exams for these students will be postponed and conducted either in April or after the completion of the written exams.

Issuing a circular to this effect, CBSE said that COVID-19-infected students are advised to rest and isolate themselves at home. CBSE stated that if an applicant tests positive for COVID-19 and is unable to take the practical exam, the practical exam for that student can be rescheduled.

As per latest reports, at least two head teachers said that this decision would bring cheers for parents and students.

In the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 incidents, the CBSE recently allowed students of classes 10 and 12 appearing for the board exams to change their exam centres for the practical and theory exams.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSECoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

CMSE 2020: UPSC declares Combined Medical Services Examination 2020 results, check category-wise full list here

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Kiska Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's serious allegations on Election Commission