CBSE announces big relief for students who miss exams due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) made a major announcement for students who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Students who have tested positive with the infection will not be required to take the laboratory practical exams. CBSE said that the practical exams for these students will be postponed and conducted either in April or after the completion of the written exams.

Issuing a circular to this effect, CBSE said that COVID-19-infected students are advised to rest and isolate themselves at home. CBSE stated that if an applicant tests positive for COVID-19 and is unable to take the practical exam, the practical exam for that student can be rescheduled.

As per latest reports, at least two head teachers said that this decision would bring cheers for parents and students.

In the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 incidents, the CBSE recently allowed students of classes 10 and 12 appearing for the board exams to change their exam centres for the practical and theory exams.