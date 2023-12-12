CBSE Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released At cbse.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

CBSE Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Senior School Certificate Examination 2024. Scheduled to kick off on February 15, 2024, the exams encompass a diverse range of subjects, spanning from Entrepreneurship to Capital Market Operation. The timetable incorporates a wide array of subjects, including but not limited to Biotechnology, various Dance forms, Hindi, English, and more.

In July 2023, CBSE issued a notice announcing the dates for the Class 10th and 12th board exams. As a result, CBSE board exams will be held from February 15 to April 10, a period of 55 days.

CBSE Datesheet 2023-24 Class 12th: Direct Link

CBSE Datesheet 2023-24 Class 10th: Direct Link

CBSE 2024 Time Table: Steps To Download Datesheet

- Visit the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website at cbse.gov.in

- Locate and click the "Examination" section on the homepage.

- Look for a link to the date sheet within the "Examination" section. Please follow this link.

- The date sheet will appear in PDF format on your screen. You may watch it online or download it to your computer by clicking the "Download" button.

- Examine the date sheet thoroughly, paying special attention to the exam dates. This will allow you to thoroughly prepare for the tests and develop a study plan that fits your schedule.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Passing Criteria

To pass the external examination for Secondary/Senior School Certificate, a minimum of 33% marks is required in each subject. For the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class 12th), if a subject includes practical work, candidates must secure 33% marks in both theory and practical components, in addition to achieving 33% marks in the overall aggregate, to successfully qualify in that particular subject.

CBSE 2024: Exam Pattern

The CBSE Board Exam 2024 question paper will contain 50% competency or case-based questions and 20% response-type questions. 20% will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs); 30% will be constructed response questions (short answer/long answer type). Last year, 38,64,373 students registered for the CBSE Board exams.

CBSE 2023-24: Practical Exam Datesheet

CBSE Practical exam dates have also been released, and they will commence on January 1. However, practicals for winter-bound schools will begin on November 14. Schools are now preparing for practicals, and students have been instructed to submit internal assessments, projects, and other assignments on time.