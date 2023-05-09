CBSE Board Exam Result 2023 Latest Update: Class 10th, 12th Results Likely To Be Declared This Week At results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Exam Results 2023: As lakhs of CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th students await their board exam results 2023, the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare their scorecards soon. As per various media reports, CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2023 are expected to be announced this week. There, however, has not been any official announcement regarding the date of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2023.

Over 16 lakh students reportedly appeared for CBSE Class 12th exams this year, while around 21 lakh students sat for Class 10th examinations. Once the CBSE Class X and XII results 2023 are announced, students can check their scorecards on the following websites -- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date And Time: Know How To Check Results

Once CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 are released, students can check their scorecards on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.



On the website's homepage, students need to click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links in the 'Results' section.



Students will then be directed to a new page where they need to enter their CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.



Students then need to click on the 'Submit' button, and their CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results 2023 will appear on their mobile/desktop screen.

CBSE result 2023 date: Websites to check Class 10th, 12th results

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students can check their board exam results 2023 on the following websites:

1. cbse.gov.in

2. results.cbse.nic.in

3. parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam Results: Class X, XII exams were held in February, April

The CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exams 2023 were conducted from February to April.

The exams began on February 15 for both classes and concluded on March 21 for Class 10th and April 5 for Class 12th.

CBSE Board Exams: New paper format for 2023-24 session

Meanwhile, the Board has revamped its assessment scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to be conducted in 2024 by introducing more Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and reducing the weightage for questions requiring short or long answers. The move, the CBSE officials said, is aimed at progressively aligning assessment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations.

The change, however, might be limited to the 2023-24 academic session only as the board exams are likely to be reformed next year with the introduction of the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

"The National Education Policy, 2020, has affirmed the need to move from rote learning to learning more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. The board is initiating changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 to align assessment to Competency Focused Education," said Joseph Emanuel, Director, CBSE (Academics).

Therefore, in the forthcoming session a greater number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations will be part of the question paper, he said.

As per reports, in Class 10th, 50 per cent questions will be competency-based in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type. The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 40 per cent. The objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20 per cent weightage. The weightage for short answer and long answer type questions has been reduced to 30 per cent from 40 per cent last year.

Similarly, in Class 12th, 40 per cent of the questions will be competency focused in the form of MCQs, case-cased questions, source-based integrated questions, or any other type.

The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 30 per cent.

In Class 12th too, the objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20 per cent weightage. The weightage for short answer and long answer type questions has been reduced to 40 per cent from 50 per cent last year.