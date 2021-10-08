CBSE Board exams 2022: Term 1 date sheet expected soon, papers to be held in November

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Term 1 examination schedule soon. Students will be able to check the date sheet on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE had earlier said it will conduct board exams of Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2021-22 in two terms. As per the official notification, each term will cover rationalised syllabus (50 per cent of the entire syllabus). The 1st term exam will be conducted in November-December 2021, while the term-end or Term 2 exam is scheduled to be held in March-April 2022.

Term 1 paper pattern

The question paper of Term 1 exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ), including case-based, and assertion-reasoning type MCQs. The exam will be for 90 minutes.

Term 2 paper pattern

The question paper will have case-based, situation-based, open-ended questions including short and long answer type question. The exam duration will be held for 2 hours.

Separate marksheets of Term 1 exams will be release by CBSE, while the Class 10, 12 Board Exam final results will be announced after Term 2 exams.

CBSE Classes 10 and 12 exams: How to check revised syllabus 2021-22

1. Visit the official website on cbseacademic.nic.in

2. Click on 'Curriculum' and then 'Term-wise Curriculum 2021-22'

3. Click on ‘Term wise Secondary/Senior Secondary Curriculum'

4. Subjects will appear on your screen, click on the link of the subject you want to check the syllabus for

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

