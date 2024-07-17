CBSE Board Exams Update: Centre Weighs Two Board Exams For Class 12- Check Details

CBSE Exams: The central government is contemplating the introduction of a second board examination for Class 12 students in CBSE schools, as recommended by the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), starting in June 2026 as per media reports. Currently, Class 12 students in the CBSE curriculum sit for their board exams once a year in February-March. Results are announced in May. If students don't meet their expectations, they can take ‘supplementary exams’ for one subject in July. This year, the ‘supplementary exams’ took place on July 15.

However, the new National Education Policy 2020 recommends shifting away from high-stakes exams with extensive syllabus towards biannual board exams to alleviate student pressure. As per the media reports, in accordance with NEP 2020, the education ministry has requested CBSE to prepare a proposal for conducting two board exams annually for Class 12 students starting in 2026.

The two-board exam system would likely schedule the first exam in February-March and the second in June. Additionally, Class 12 students might be given the option to take "supplementary exams" or "improvement exams" for any or all subjects, rather than just one subject as currently allowed.

The CBSE would need approximately 15 days to conduct the second set of board exams and about a month to declare the results. If the exams are held in June, the results will likely be announced in August.

Considering the schedule for entrance examinations and the marking load on teachers, the government has recommended that the first board exam should not be held before February. The Centre also anticipates that not all students will opt to take the second board exams, thereby reducing the evaluation burden on teachers.

The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), based on the National Education Policy 2020, recommends that every student should have the opportunity to take board exams twice a year, with the best score being considered.