CBSE Board Result 2023: Class 12 Result Declared At cbseresults.nic.in- Toppers List Will Not Released This Year, Check Pass Percentage

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 12th Result 2023 has been declared on the official website. Students can check their CBSE 12th Result. The CBSE 12th Result Link has been activated on the official websites cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.gov.in. According to CBSE's official notification, the CBSE 12th Result 2023 was released today, May 12, 2023. Today, the results for over 16 lakh students were announced.CBSE 12th Result Marksheet 2023 may be downloaded from the official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12 Marksheet will also be available on digilocker.gov.in; security pins and passkeys have already been distributed to the respective institutions.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Pass Percentage

Thiruvananthapuram had the highest pass rate in the CBSE Class 12 exams, with 99.91%. Students from this region have performed admirably, and their efforts are highly commended. Here is the direct link to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023. The pass rate falls by 5.38 percentage points. To view their scorecards, students need to enter their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card information. According to CBSE data, 87.33 percent of all students passed the class 12 exams this year.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023: Toppers List

CBSE has decided not to publish a merit list for Class 12 board exam results to prevent unhealthy competition among students. Additionally, the board has decided not to award first, second, or third divisions.

CBSE Exam Result 2023: Here's how to check the result

Visit the official website - results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link for CBSE 12th Result 2023

Enter your details

Your CBSE 12th mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

As per the data shared by CBSE, 87.33 percent of the total students have cleared the class 12 exams this year. The pass percentage has witnessed a decline of over 5 per cent from the previous year’s 92.71. 90.68 girls have cleared the exams, while 84.67 % of boys have cleared the class 12 exams this year. Girls have done better than boys by 6.01%.