CBSE Board Results 2023: Class 12th Exam Scorecard To Be Out Soon On results.cbse.nic.in, Check Latest Update

CBSE 12th Board Results 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the Class 10 board results on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE is expected to declare the result by the end of May 2023, however, the official confirmation on the date and time for the declaration of the CBSE 12th Board Results is awaited.

Talking to Zee Media, sources said that the evaluation process of class 12th board exam answer sheets is ongoing and is expected to be concluded by this week. Students can expect their CBSE 12th results 2023 by the end of next month i.e. May.

In pre-Covid-19 years, the CBSE released the 12th board results in the last week of May and since the academic session 2022-23 was not affected by the Covid-19 pandemic hence the 12th board results can be expected according to past trends.

Here's How To Download CBSE 10th Board Results 2023

Once released, students will be able to check and download their CBSE 12th board results 2023 from the official websites- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in following the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘CBSE 12th Result 2023’

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and your CBSE Board 12th Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your CBSE10th Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

This year nearly Nearly 17 lakh students registered for the CBSE 12th board exams 2023 across the country. To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject.